5.0-in TFT LCD module includes capacitive touch panel

Display solutions and Review Display Systems Inc. (RDS) has announced the availability of a new 5.0-inch TFT display module. The custom-modified 5.0-inch TFT LCD has WVGA (800 x 480 pixel) resolution, implements in-plane switching |(IPS) technology, offers an integrated capacitive touch panel, and supports an integrated LVDS display interface.

Exceptional optical performance is guaranteed with IPS technology which ensures excellent color performance and image reproduction. Viewing angles of 85 degrees in all directions (up, down, left, right) ensures there is no degradation of image quality. A white LED backlight provides a brightness specification of 430cd/m².

Many small to medium-sized displays offer support for the following display data interfaces: RGB, MIPI, or SPI. Typically, these data interface formats are not readily compatible with the LVDS display interfaces found on many single board computers and other embedded computing products.

RDS has modified and integrated the data interface, backlight connector and touch-panel interface connector to provide one simple and easy-to-use display interface connector supporting an LVDS interface. This can enable the display to be more easily used in a wide range of industrial applications. Additionally, by reducing the number of hardware interconnects, system reliability is also enhanced.

RDS has extensive experience developing and integrating embedded hardware and industrial displays in a wide range of diverse applications and market sectors. RDS can offer versatile, adaptable solutions that make design and integration easier for system designers and developers.

Available immediately from Review Display Systems, some typical applications for the new 5.0-inch TFT display include process control, pro audio equipment, building management, access and security, measurement and instrumentation, and in-vehicle systems.