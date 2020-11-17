500-W step-down dc-dc converter sits in 1/16th brick footprint

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the 500W rated i7A non-isolated DC-DC converters. Capable of operating from an input voltage of 18V to 60V, the step-down converters deliver an output voltage that can be adjusted from 3.3 to 24V with an output current of up to 33A. The series is designed to be used in a wide range of applications including medical, communications, industrial, test, measurement, and battery powered equipment.

The i7A series utilizes the industry-standard 1/16th “brick” pinout, potentially offering cost reduction and efficiency improvements over isolated converters. They can be used in conjunction with a single output 24V, 36V, or 48V AC-DC power supply to generate multiple additional regulated outputs, with or without battery back-up.

Operating efficiencies are up to 98%, minimizing power losses and allowing operation in harsh ambient temperatures of -40oC to +125oC even under low airflow conditions. With a low output ripple and excellent dynamic response, the i7A’s design reduces the number of required external components, saving both cost and board space.

The converters measure 34mm x 36.8mm and follow the industry standard 1/16th brick pin-out. Three mechanical configurations are available – a low 11.5mm high open-frame model, a baseplate construction for conduction cooling, or with an integral heat sink for convection or forced air-cooled environments. The i7A has an output voltage adjustment pin, positive or negative logic remote on-off, positive remote sense, plus input under-voltage, over-current, and thermal protection.

All models are certified to IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 and carry the CE mark for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives.