5G modem boasts great photos through dual cameras

MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 modem chipset offers much for consumers, but what of the engineers who design with it?

It’s modem season, a prelude to Mobile World Congress. To that end, MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 7200 chipset, touted as a lower-priced version of the company’s current flagship product, the Dimensity 9200 and premium Dimensity 8200.

“Replacement times for mobile phones is lengthening,” MediaTek’s Finbarr Moynihan said at a press conference prior to the product launch. Thus, there’s a need for lower-cost but still high-end modems. One way to reduce costs is to eliminate mmWave support, something MediaTek did for the Dimensity 7200. It supports 3GPP Release 16 at sub-6 GHz frequencies only.

Fabricated using a 4 nm process, the Dimensity 7200 contains two Arm Cortex-A715 cores (2.8 GHz) with six Cortex-A510 cores. It uses MediaTek’s Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP, the Dimensity 7200 supports 200 MP main cameras. The chipset enables video capturing with 4K HDR video and even lets users simultaneously capture content from two cameras at Full HD.

For connectivity, the Dimensity 7200 supports Wi-Fi 6E with 2×2 MIMO, plus it supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio. It’s support for dual 5G SIM let’s users connect two 5G standalone networks.

While these features help the mobile-phone user, what about the engineers who design smartphones? For that, EE World had to ask Mr. Moynihan. He replied that the company provides evaluation boards and software-development kits, though he said most engineers design their own boards. You won’t find any engineering documents nor support products on the MediaTek website.

MediaTek says the Dimensity 7200 is available now in production quantities.