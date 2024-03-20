A guide to USB standards from 1.0 to USB4

The evolution of USB standards has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of modern computing and connectivity. From the basic functionality of USB 1.0 to the enhanced capabilities of USB4, each iteration has brought significant improvements in data transfer speeds, power delivery, and device compatibility.

As a result of USB’s rapid advancement, the constantly changing naming conventions around the various standards have often been met with some understandable confusion.

The CUI Insights™ blog post “The History of USB Standards from 1.0 to USB4” is here to help clarify some of that confusion. The post takes a concise and technical look at the progression of USB standards from USB 1.0 to the latest USB4 standards while providing a breakdown of the ever-changing landscape of USB naming conventions.

Read More