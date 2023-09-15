AC mains connectors lock in place

Transtector has released a new line of locking field-termination power connectors. The standard IEC C13 connectors are used to power countless components, enable you to make quick and easy field installations for minimal downtime and lock into place to prevent accidental disconnection.

Due to their universal size, these locking field-termination power connectors are proving useful for field technicians, IT managers, resellers, home users, and office IT maintenance personnel. The devices are standard-size IEC C13 and rated at 10 amps and 250 volts. Thus, they can be used to power computers, monitors and displays, printers and scanners, servers and networking equipment, medical equipment, audio and video gear, lab equipment, industrial machinery, and more.

When a broken power connector threatens your progress, Transtector’s new power connectors can get you plugged in with minimal delay. They have screw-down terminals for field installation on existing cables without the need for special tools or expertise. There is no soldering required; all you need is a Phillips-head screwdriver.

Another benefit of these locking field-term power connectors is that they are designed to prevent accidental disconnections. They feature a locking mechanism that stays tight despite cord movement, vibrations, and accidental bumps and kicks in high-traffic areas.

Finally, these locking field-term power connectors are offered in three form factors to best fit your installation: a standard straight plug as well as right-angle or downward-angle plugs to accommodate tight spaces.

Transtector’s new locking field-termination power connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipment.