Agreement targets 3.2 Tb/sec co-packaged optical module or cable

OIF continues to promote collaboration and coordination among different players in the supply chain and drive efforts to foster a co-packaging ecosystem to support innovative applications.

An industry-first, the OIF-Co-Packaging-3.2T-Module-01.0 – Implementation Agreement for a 3.2Tb/s Co-Packaged (CPO) Module defines a 3.2T co-packaged module that targets Ethernet switching applications utilizing 100G electrical lanes and provides backward compatibility with 50G lanes. The module definition can be in the form of an optical module or a passive copper cable assembly and provides ~140G/mm of bandwidth edge density. It can enable optical and/or electrical interfaces for a 51.2Tb/s aggregate bandwidth switch.

The new IA includes interoperability specifications for the 3.2 Tb/sec CPO modules, including 8x400Gb/s optical interface options for FR4 and DR4 connectivity; 32 x CEI-112G-XSR host interface (or 32 x CEI-56G-XSR in “backwards compatible” mode); Opto-mechanical module specifications; Electrical specifications; Control and management interface, enabled by enhancements to the existing OIF CMIS specification;

At OFC 2023 in March, OIF revealed its progress in co-packaging specifications in a set of interoperability demonstrations. The demos included pivotal multi-vendor elements to enable co-packaging architectures, including live demos for the External Laser Small Form Factor Pluggable (ELSFP) external laser source form factor, co-packaged 3.2T copper cable assemblies, an operating linear optical module, and a variety of optical connectivity solutions as well as an expanded set of OIF member participants representing the growing ecosystem.