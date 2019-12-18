AI platform lets developers run AI inference economically

Through the various application in the AIoT market, there are more requests from the developers. To meet the diverse needs, Aetina announces the new Jetson TX2 4GB edge AI computing platform with Aetina Jetson TX2 series carrier board and Nvidia Jetson TX2 4GB module, which is suitable for AI vision computing applications. This embedded AI platform lets developers run AI inference with double the price-performance-ratio of Jetson TX1. Based on the varieties of connectivity demands, Aetina provides three kinds of carrier boards, which support abundant I/O function, and driver-ready extension peripheral I/O modules.

Aetina Jetson TX2 4GB platform brings 1.3 TFLOPs of AI performance and 256 Nvidia CUDA cores, providing double compute performance and power efficiency of Jetson TX1. Additionally, Jetson TX2 4GB offers a better price-performance-ratio than Jetson TX2, which reduces development expenses on the same compute performance level.

Aetina provides a complete patch file for onboard I/O function and extension peripheral module, enabling developers to train and deploy AI vision computing projects quickly.