Balancing chip for supercapacitors rated at +3 V prevents overvoltage failures

The quad family of Supercapacitor Auto Balancing (SAB) MOSFETS offers a simple, economical and effective method to balance and regulate supercapacitors rated at a higher voltage. The chip is built using ALD EPAD proven production technology. The ALD810030 stabilizes supercapacitors that can be used in a wide variety of applications such as actuators, telematics, solar panels, emergency lighting, security equipment, barcode scanners, advanced metering boxes and battery backup systems.

The MOSFETs can balance two to four supercaps with small voltage differences and dissipate no power beyond the actual leakage current differences between the two cells. When V IN = 3.00 V is applied to the array, its I OUT is 1 µA. For a 100 mV increase in V IN to 3.10 V, I OUT increases by about tenfold. For an additional increase in V IN to 3.24 V, I OUT increases one hundredfold to 100 µA. Conversely, for a 100-mV decrease in V IN to 2.90 V, I OUT decreases to one-tenth of its previous value, to 0.1 µA. Another 100-mV decrease in input voltage would reduce I OUT to 0.01 µA.

“Once again, ALD’s technology leadership has created a product that is always on for balancing larger supercapacitors that uses virtually no power,” said Robert Chao, president and founder of ALD. “The ability to offer power management for cells 3.00V or more is a market breakthrough.”