Amplifiers boost satcom, 5G infrastructure signals

The CMX90G701 and CMX90G702 gain blocks from CML Microcircuits operate from 6 GHz to 18 GHz.

The spectrum between 6 GHz and 24 GHz is full of incumbents that include satellite communications and wireless backhaul. Those links need amplifiers and gain blocks to product the desired output power. The CMX90G701 and CMX90G702 is a low-power 50 Ω gain block suitable for a wide variety of wireless applications operating in the 6 – 18 GHz frequency range. The table compares specifications.

Both devices have 50 Ω inpout and output impedances, matched on chip. They operate on a single-ended power supply than can range from 2 V to 5V. Using these parts, you can eliminate a passive equalizer in some applications.

Use case applications include Satcom Ku-band, Fixed-wireless access (FWA), 5G infrastructure & backhaul, X-band (8 GHz to 12 GHz), and power amplifier (PA) Modules.