Antennas support sub-GHz bands in FlexPIFA and I-FlexPIFA formats

Laird Connectivity announces additions to its internal antennas portfolio with support for 868MHz and 915MHz frequency bands in the FlexPIFA (Planar Inverted-F Antenna) and i-FlexPIFA (Inverted FlexPIFA) formats. These ultra-reliable antenna designs deliver strong performance in challenging environments, providing unmatched flexibility to solve real-world antenna design challenges. Covering 863-870MHz or 902-928MHz frequency bands, they are ideal for use with LoRaWAN or proprietary sub-GHz radio applications.

The 868 & 915 MHz FlexPIFA series is a flexible, peel-and-stick PIFA antenna platform designed for rapid integration into devices and housings. PIFA antenna technology provides consistent performance across the 868 and 915 MHz ISM bands and is less likely to detune in proximity of metal or a human body.

The 868 & 915 MHz i-FlexPIFA series is an inverted, flexible, peel-and-stick PIFA, designed with the radiating element facing outward when adhered to a plastic enclosure interior. This orientation gives increased flexibility by granting different mounting options, like the underside of a forward-facing enclosure. The i-FlexPIFA series outperforms competitor solutions in these orientations, expanding Laird Connectivity’s long standing FlexPIFA family offerings.

The FlexPIFA and i-FlexPIFA are available with MHF1 and MHF4L connector options and are ideal for a number of application areas, including: industrial automation, agriculture, access control systems, SCADA, and smart transportation.