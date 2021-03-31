Arm cortex-M33 core/Armv8-M style MCUs feature communication options, memory optimized for IoT

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the expansion of its RA6 Series microcontrollers (MCUs) with 20 new RA6M5 Group MCUs, completing the mainstream line of RA6 Series devices. The new parts offer a very wide array of communications options, generous on-chip memory, and Renesas’ best-in-class security features, enabling customers to create new and innovative IoT designs.

The new MCUs offer numerous communication interface options, including CAN FD, Ethernet MAC with DMA, USB Full Speed, and High Speed, and multiple serial interfaces. Designers of IoT systems will have unmatched flexibility in sharing critical data using the RA6M5 Group.

The new MCUs integrate up to 2MB on-chip flash and 512KB on-chip RAM, enough to support a wide range of applications. They provide an OctaSPI interface that enables designers to extend the on-chip flash and RAM even more. They also support error correction code (ECC) in the RAM. The memory block swap feature in conjunction with the intrinsic security built into RA Family devices makes the RA6M5 Group the best choice for applications where in-field firmware updates are required. After new firmware is written to the flash using background operation (BGO), a selectable amount of 32kB flash blocks can be swapped to the new firmware.

The RA6M5 MCUs employ the Arm Cortex-M33 core based on Armv8-M architecture. They feature Arm TrustZone technology and Renesas’ Secure Crypto Engine. The Secure Crypto Engine incorporates multiple symmetric and asymmetric cryptography accelerators, advanced key management, security lifecycle management, power analysis resistance, and tamper detection. The new RA6M5 Group offers the same security features and software support as Renesas’ RA6M4 MCUs, which recently achieved PSA Certified Level 2 and SESIP1 certification. This combination of features enables customers to realize secure element functionality, delivering unmatched safety and security for highly connected IoT devices.

Key Features of the RA6M5 Group include: Very Low power consumption of 107 μA/MHz in active mode (running the CoreMark algorithm from Flash at 200MHz); 30 µs wakeup time; 200-MHz Arm Cortex-M33 with TrustZone technology; Renesas’ Secure Crypto Engine as part of a full security solution; Scalable from 100- to 176-pin LQFP packages; also available in 176-ball BGAs; Integrated flash memory of 1MB, 1.5MB or 2MB; 512K SRAM including 64kB with ECC; Capacitive touch sensing unit; BGO/Swap function; CAN FD or CAN; Ethernet MAC with DMA; USB 2.0 Full Speed and High Speed with crystal less operation; Advanced analog with two ADC (Analog-to-Digital Converter) units; QuadSPI and OctaSPI; SDHI;

The RA6M5 Group is supported by the easy-to-use Flexible Software Package, which includes a best-in-class HAL driver. The FSP uses a GUI to simplify and dramatically accelerate the development process, while also making it easy for customers to transition from an original 8/16-bit MCU design. Designers using the RA6M5 MCUs also have access to the extensive Arm partner ecosystem, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market.

The RA6M5 MCUs work seamlessly with Renesas’ complementary analog and power offerings to create comprehensive solutions for a variety of applications. These “Winning Combinations” showcase the unique capabilities of the RA6M5 MCUs and the breadth and depth of Renesas’ product line-up. For example, the RA6M5 is integrated into a Voice Recognition and Smart Control Winning Combination, along with power, transceiver, and isolation offerings from Renesas. Multiple applications featuring RA Family devices, as well as numerous other Renesas solutions, can be found at www.renesas.com/win.

The RA6M5 MCUs and the EK-RA6M5 Evaluation Kit are available now from Renesas and its worldwide distributors.