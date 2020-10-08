ARM Cortex-M7- and M4-based MCU family meet requirements of next-gen vehicle electronic systems

For body applications, Infineon already offers a variety of sensor and power products ranging from motor control solutions and intelligent power distribution to LED solutions. The Traveo II Body products complement this portfolio with a microcontroller family that delivers the performance, scalability, low power consumption, and security required in emerging automotive platforms.
The multicore Traveo II family is based on ARM Cortex-M7 and -M4 cores with up to 8 MB of embedded flash that helps the devices deliver the robust performance required for demanding body electronics applications. Compliance to ISO26262 ASIL-B Level ensures safe operation of the device, even for ambient temperatures up to 125°C.
Featuring advanced peripherals, including support for CAN-FD, Ethernet, and FlexRay communication protocols, Traveo II microcontrollers offer scalability and pin-compatibility among all low-end devices as well as among all high-end devices. The family provides low power consumption down to 5 µA and enhanced security (EVITA-Full) for today’s connected cars. Full Firmware-Over-The-Air support allows remote updates of application and security software without any interruption of service.
The microcontrollers are backed by AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) 4.2 software. In addition, a broad ARM-based ecosystem for tools and software is available in the market, ranging from various IDE tools and debuggers to real-time operating systems.