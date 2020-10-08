ARM Cortex-M7- and M4-based MCU family meet requirements of next-gen vehicle electronic systems

As drivetrain electrification and advanced driver assistance systems change the way we drive, the number and complexity of comfort features and other body functions in cars increase constantly. To tackle this challenge, Infineon Technologies AG is launching the Traveo II Body microcontroller family to the open market. This product family addresses a broad variety of automotive applications, including body control modules, door, window, sunroof, and seat control units as well as in-cabin smartphone terminals and wireless charging units. The market launch follows Infineon’s acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, which developed the product family.

For body applications, Infineon already offers a variety of sensor and power products ranging from motor control solutions and intelligent power distribution to LED solutions. The Traveo II Body products complement this portfolio with a microcontroller family that delivers the performance, scalability, low power consumption, and security required in emerging automotive platforms.

The multicore Traveo II family is based on ARM Cortex-M7 and -M4 cores with up to 8 MB of embedded flash that helps the devices deliver the robust performance required for demanding body electronics applications. Compliance to ISO26262 ASIL-B Level ensures safe operation of the device, even for ambient temperatures up to 125°C.

Featuring advanced peripherals, including support for CAN-FD, Ethernet, and FlexRay communication protocols, Traveo II microcontrollers offer scalability and pin-compatibility among all low-end devices as well as among all high-end devices. The family provides low power consumption down to 5 µA and enhanced security (EVITA-Full) for today’s connected cars. Full Firmware-Over-The-Air support allows remote updates of application and security software without any interruption of service.

The microcontrollers are backed by AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) 4.2 software. In addition, a broad ARM-based ecosystem for tools and software is available in the market, ranging from various IDE tools and debuggers to real-time operating systems.

The Traveo II Body Family comprises four different series of entry devices and two series of high-end devices, each with a different memory size and pin count. The first entry devices will be available for mass production starting in October 2020. The other devices will be rolled out consecutively until the entire product family is available by the second quarter of 2021. Later in 2021, the Traveo II family will be further complemented with new embedded graphic microcontrollers to continue its strong presence in the cluster, cockpit, and digital-display applications.