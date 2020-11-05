Automotive sequential LED controller IC cuts cost and size

The MAX25605 sequential LED controller from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. allows easy and cost-effective addition of automotive sequential LED lighting features. It saves development time and reduces design complexity by eliminating the need for a microcontroller or software. In addition, the MAX25605 reduces design space by up to 50 percent and slashes bill-of-materials (BOM) costs by up to 25 percent compared to the closest competing solution.

Sequential LED lighting features used to be exclusive to high-end vehicle model segments due to complexity in design and cost constraints. The MAX25605 now simplifies designs, allowing more mid-range and economy models to adopt their own animation signatures. It controls LED current up to 750mA versus 100mA for competing solutions, thus providing more flexibility in the lighting design. The MAX25605 integrates six switches, manages up to three LEDs per switch, and can be daisy-chained up to 16 devices without the need for a microcontroller or software. With this comprehensive solution, designers can accurately program sequence timing, direction, and linear or log dimming, while also easily detecting fault conditions. This component reduction cuts BOM costs and saves time and effort by eliminating the need for software.

Key Advantages include: Space savings up to 50 percent and high integration simplifies the design; Reduces component count to save BOM costs up to 25 percent; Eliminates the need for a microcontroller or software which cuts design complexity and improves time to market

The MAX25605 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $2.19 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors

The MAX25605EVIT# evaluation kit is available for $100