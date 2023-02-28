Bare element shunt resistors help lower thermal stress of PCBs

Current sensing for motor control applications often requires robust current handling and the lowest possible PCB temperatures. Unfortunately, high current or overload current handling typically means higher PCB temperatures.

One cost-effective and popular solution to these requirements is a raised bare element sense resistor. The elevated bare element yields PCB temperatures of 30% to 40% less than similar-size resistors mounted directly on the PCB surface; it does so by improving the convection cooling of the part and reducing the heat conducted into the PCB. The BR is available in 1, 3, and 5W sizes in resistance values from 5 to 100 milliohm.

The all-metal element offers robust pulse and surge handling making the BR an excellent choice for power supplies, small motors, and pumps, industrial controls, as well as audio applications, robotics, and portable power tools.

Pricing for the BR varies with size, resistance value, and tolerance, and ranges from $0.16 to $0.40 each for the most common values and sizes in full package quantities. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distributors for volume pricing. Popular values and sizes are in stock.