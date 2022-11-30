Board-to-board connectors meet automotive and industrial standards

Interplex has just released its multi-row board-to-board (BTB) connector product with a proprietary snap-in biscuit design allowing multiple connector units to be stacked together. This means interconnections can be appropriately sized while avoiding the need for them to be custom-built. The unique cost-effective approach that Interplex has taken will enable different pin count requirements to be attended to via the same basic interconnect platform without any extra expense or engineering effort.

The new multi-row BTB connectors feature 0.4mm miniPLX press-fit pins, so the need for soldering is eliminated. These pins are made from a copper alloy and exhibit very low levels of contact resistance (<1mΩ). Each pin has a 3A current carrying capability. The optional coating of these pins with the company’s patented IndiCoat plating technology mitigates tin whisker build-up, in order to prevent the risk of short circuits and extend operational lifespan.

Interplex multi-row BTB connectors are available in board stacking heights from 7mm to 30mm. They can have between 1 and 6 rows, with up to 30 contact terminals being incorporated into each row. Conforming with automotive performance requirements, these rugged products can withstand high humidity levels (8 hour cycling up to 10% RH), shocks (35g for 5 to 10ms across 10 axes), and vibrations (8 hour per axis). A working temperature range of -40°C to +150°C is supported.

There are a broad variety of applications that the robust, high-density, scalable multi-row BTB connectors will be targeted at. Among the most prominent of these are going to be electric vehicles (EVs), particularly for Electric Power Steering and Electronic Control Units functions. There are also opportunities for these connectors to be used in industrial automation systems (robots), transportation hardware (trains), medical instrumentation (such as imaging scanners), etc.