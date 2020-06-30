Buck-boost charger ICs for USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery ports hit 97% charging efficiency

The BQ25790 and BQ25792 offer the flexibility to charge batteries with one to four cells in a series and up to 5 A of charging current across the full input-voltage range (3.6 V to 24 V) for USB Type-C and USB PD applications. The chargers’ integrated dual-input selector supports multiple power sources, including wireless, USB, barrel jack and solar charging, while delivering fast charging – 97% efficiency at 30 W.

Universal charging enables portable medical devices, such as blood-pressure monitors and low-power continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, to charge from car adapters or USB-PD adapters, bringing a new level of flexibility and convenience to portable medical devices. On-the-go (OTG) charging is supported with a bi-directional operation for forward and reverse charging. For more information, read the article, “Universal and fast charging a future trend for battery charging applications.”

The chargers deliver 155 mW/mm2 (100 W/in2) of power – up to two times more than competitive devices. Helping engineers reduce solution size and bill of materials (BOM), the new buck-boost chargers are the industry’s first to fully integrate the following components: switching metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), a battery FET, current-sensing circuits and a dual-input selector. The reduction in component count is particularly valuable for applications such as smart speakers, which are shrinking in size and cost as market adoption increases.

To learn more, read the article, “Maximize power density with buck-boost charging and USB Type-C Power Delivery.”The BQ25790 and BQ25792 are the industry’s first multicell buck-boost battery chargers with less than 1 µA of quiescent current, delivering at least five times longer shelf life than competitive devices through a dual ship mode and shutdown function that delivers up to 10 times lower quiescent current. Combined with an extremely low battery FET resistance of 8 mΩ, engineers can further maximize battery run time for applications that require long periods of operation.

For example, video doorbell applications that typically rely on an A/C power supply can operate without interruption when the primary source of power switches to the battery pack. By helping reduce power consumption and power loss through heat dissipation, TI’s chargers enable video doorbells to run longer on battery power.

The BQ25790 is now available from TI and authorized distributors in 2.9-mm-by-3.3-mm, 56-pin wafer chip scale package (WCSP). The BQ25792 is now available from TI and authorized distributors in a 4-mm-by-4-mm, 29-pin quad flat no-lead (QFN) package. Full and custom-quantity reels are available on TI.com and through other channels. Pricing starts at US$2.29 and US$2.29 in 1,000-unit quantities, respectively.The BQ25790EVM evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$149. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com.