Cable kit extends camera distance from Raspberry Pi computers

THine Solutions, Inc. announced a new Camera Cable Extension Kit, the THSER102, for Raspberry Pi (RPi) Camera Modules V2/HQ/V3. This new Kit will also support the RPi Global Shutter (GS) camera with upgraded firmware that will be released soon. The THSER102 is available at Amazon, Digi-Key, and multiple Raspberry Pi Authorized Resellers.

The THSER102 frees Raspberry Pi Camera Module users from being restricted to the short 15-20 cm FFC (Flexible Flat Cable) typically used to connect the RPi Camera to the Pi Computer. The Kit enables Raspberry Pi Camera Modules to work >10 meters away from the Computer Board using a standard LAN cable assuring the exact same performance as if the Camera Module was directly connected to the Computer through FFC.

The THSER102 supports Raspberry Pi’s latest Camera Module 3 (12MP Autofocus Camera) as well as their latest Computer Pi 5 (High Performance RPi with 2 Camera Inputs). It also supports older RPi Cameras and Pi Computer Boards including Pi0, Pi0W2, Pi 3B, Pi 3B+, and Pi 4B.

Additionally, the THSER102 supports advanced applications by HAT (Hardware Attached on Top) on HAT and 3ch GPIO Extension features. For example, HAT on HAT allows to use of other HAT board(s) with the THSER102 at the same time. 3ch GPIO Extension allows to extend GPIO communication such as controlling the Camera Module gimbal.

THSER102 Key Features include: Supporting Raspberry Pi 5 in addition to previous models including Pi 4 Model B and other Pi boards; Supporting Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 in addition to previous Camera Modules including V2 and HQ Camera Modules; >10-meter Extension with Standard LAN Cable; Plug & Play – All Startup Hardware Enclosed and No Software Configuration Needed; Advanced Applications Supported; HAT on HAT; 3ch GPIO Extension; 20% Lower Power Consumption than Previous Model THSER101.

The THSER102 is available for purchase at Amazon, Digi-Key, and multiple Raspberry Pi Authorized Resellers.