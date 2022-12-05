Set up automatically measures/reports environmental conditions for cable/harness testing

An automation-ready cable and harness test system now has an environmental sensor option incorporating the Dracal PTH200 sensor. Of particular interest to medical and defense applications, this option provides automatic measurement and reporting of environmental test conditions (temperature, relative humidity, pressure) alongside electrical function data for the cable, harness, or backplane under test. This option simplifies test and reporting procedures especially involving testing with environmental chambers.

A leader in the development of PC-based cable and wire harness test systems, CAMI offers the CableEye suite of products complete with accessories – including auto- detected, plug-in connector boards for fast, convenient set-up and testing of standard cables. When pre-populated and pre-configured boards are used, the software automatically displays a graphic of the connectors in addition to the wiring under test. The tester can be readily programmed to do the same for custom boards and fixtures.

Combining test, fault location, design, documentation, labeling, database storage, and automation in one instrument, the CableEye test and management system is used for R&D, prototyping, production (batch testing, HMLV, LMHV), diagnostics, and design. The test station can be set up to perform multiple background tasks, including environmental data acquisition, all triggered automatically with a single click of a button or a barcode scan.

All CableEye testers ship with comprehensive software providing test functions, connectors database, graphic wiring display, reporting, data logging, automation scripting and many more features. This software is readily upgradable. The new add-on option comprises custom software and a Dracal environmental sensor that connects to a USB port on the tester’s computer. CAMI’s accompanying custom software reads the data into variables within the main CableEye software.

Available immediately, the basic Environmental Sensor option is $239 (Item 879) and requires software version 6.1 B1842 or later. Contact us to inquire about options with user-calibratable sensor (PTH200-CAL), or with precision (PTH420) or high precision and wider temperature range measurement (PTH450, -40 to 125°C).