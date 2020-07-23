Capacitor assemblies excel at power supply filtering

Knowles Precision Devices, a division of Knowles Corporation, recently expanded its capacitor assembly offering with the release of its new SV series of capacitor assemblies for power supply filtering applications. The SV series is a vertically stacked ceramic capacitor, offering superior performance compared with aluminum or tantalum electrolytic capacitors, while also helping to reduce the overall circuit board footprint.

The SV series is ideally suited for the input and output stages of switch mode power supplies and DC-DC converters. SV series capacitor assemblies are available in the X7R dielectric with a high capacitance-to-volume ratio. Low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and low equivalent series inductance (ESL) are inherent in the SV series design, which gives the assemblies the capability to handle high ripple currents at high frequencies. Since ripple current can cause self-heating (I2R) losses and degradation in a capacitor, reducing ESR helps minimize these impacts, resulting in less power loss and improved reliability.

Leveraging 50-plus years of industry knowledge and expertise, Knowles Precision Devices has a proven heritage of designing high-reliability capacitor assemblies with its patented Cap-Rack technology. Cap-Rack capacitor assemblies bond chips of the same size using a high-temperature epoxy, resulting in a chip that has high capacitance in a small footprint.