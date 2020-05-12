Chassis and board-mount ac-dc supplies target consumer, industrial and ITE applications

CUI Inc.announced the addition of nine power supply series to its ac-dc product family. The PSK-S12B, PSK-S25B, PSK-S60B, VOF-S12B, VOF-S25B, VOF-S60B, VOF-S12C, VOF-S25C and VOF-S60C offer 12 to 60 W of continuous power in chassis and board mount packages. These ac-dc power supplies have been designed for a wide range of consumer, industrial and ITE applications.

The PSK-S12B/S25B/S60B, VOF-S12B/S25B/S60B and VOF-S12C/S25C/S60C comply with UL/EN/IEC 62368-1. The PSK-S12B/S25B, VOF-S12B/S25B and VOF-S12C/S25C are additionally designed to meet the UL/EN/IEC 60335-1 household standard.

The PSK-S25B, PSK-S60B, VOF-S25B and VOF-S60B offer an optional Power Boost feature. Power Boost offers an ideal solution for applications utilizing motors or pumps. Since bodies in rest tend to stay in rest and require more force to get them moving, a large onset of power is needed to get these motors and pumps started. CUI Inc’s Power Boost feature provides twice the rated power for a maximum of 10 seconds. Doubling the rated current means these ac-dc products can support large transient loads, allowing you to design for nominal rather than peak power.

The PSK-S12B/S25B/S60B, VOF-S12B/S25B/S60B and VOF-S12C/S25C/S60C are available immediately with prices starting at $11.95 per unit at 10 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Inc for OEM pricing or modified & custom designs.