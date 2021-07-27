Chassis-mount power supplies incorporate high-end safety features

CUI Inc announced a broad expansion to its VOF-C and VOF-C-CNF family of chassis mount, ac-dc power supplies. Twelve new open frames and metal-enclosed power supply series provide designers with compact power options. The new units comprise models with power ratings of 100, 120, 180, 200, 225, and 350 W. With a universal input voltage of 85 or 90 to 264 VAC, available output voltages are 12, 15, 24, 27, 36, and 48 V, and are adjustable using an onboard trim pot to provide up to +/-5% variation.

Able to operate in a wide operating temperature range of -40 to +70°C (+85°C for the 100/120W products), the power supplies are suitable for use in consumer and industrial applications, particularly in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, in such products as security systems. As with previous VOF-C units, the new models are compact for use in small spaces.

Offering a wealth of safety features, these VOF-C and VOF-C-CNF power supplies provide over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature, and short circuit protection. Over-temperature protection is a feature that is not universally present in competitors’ units. Active power factor correction is also included, and exhibiting versatility, all units feature a 5,000m altitude operational ability.

CUI’s VOF-C and VOF-C-CNF range are suitable for safety class I or class II installations, and the range is ICT/Household certified to 62368, 61558, and 60335 safety standards.