Chip resistors are AEC qualified

Electronics that require high reliability are no longer confined to military, aerospace, medical, or automotive market sectors. Many types of electronic end products now demand the higher reliability provided by automotive-grade resistors. Automotive-grade resistors offer increased reliability without the high cost of established reliability Mil-Standard products which allows engineers to increase the reliability of their products without the prohibitive costs.

Stackpole’s RMCA series is fully AEC qualified and provides excellent long-term reliability with dedicated manufacturing lines and strict materials and process controls necessary for an automotive-grade chip resistor. This provides the RMCA with exceptional test performance to all AEC tests as well as improves the expected failure rate by a factor of ten or more.

Pricing for the RMCA depends on size, resistance value, power rating, and tolerance. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing.