Clips for 10.3-mm fuses mount with M5 screws or rivets

Schurter is expanding its high-performance series fuse clips, CSO for 10.3 mm diameter fuses, to include an M5 screw and rivet mounting option in addition to M3, and versions for solder or through-hole mounting. The fuse clip series is known for excellent material properties suitable for applications with voltages up to 1500 VAC/VDC and currents up to 32 A.

The CSO series is characterized by a strong clamping force due to the use of a special copper alloy. The clamping effect results in minimal power dissipation, particularly important for applications with high currents, where power losses must be minimized. The CSO series has a typical contact resistance of ≤ 1 mΩ, making it well suited for use in e-mobility charging, PV and other high-powered DC applications. The addition of an M5 mounting option provides even more extended design flexibility across a wide range of both AC and DC applications.

The CSO clips are cURus approved and compatible with the following Schurter fuses: AEO 10.3×38 ASO 10.3×38 ESO 10.3×38. Pricing starts at $0.70 for 100 piece quantities. Link to datasheet CSO.