Cloud-native cybersecurity framework helps identify, nullify threats and anomalies

NVIDIA announced the NVIDIA Morpheus application framework , which provides cybersecurity partners with a complete suite of accelerated AI skills that detect and prevent security threats as they happen.

NVIDIA Morpheus is a cloud-native cybersecurity framework that uses machine learning to identify, capture and take action on threats and anomalies that were previously impossible to identify, including leaks of unencrypted sensitive data, phishing attacks, and malware. Deploying Morpheus with security applications takes advantage of NVIDIA AI computing and NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs to provide users the ability to protect their data center from its core to the edge.

Morpheus, when combined with BlueField DPUs, enables every compute node in the network to serve as a cyber-defense sensor at the edge, letting organizations analyze every packet with line-rate speed without data replication. In contrast, traditional AI security tools typically sample around five percent of network traffic data, leading to threat-detection algorithms based on incomplete models.

Morpheus applies real-time telemetry, policy enforcement, and processing at the edge coupled with AI to analyze more security data without sacrificing cost or performance. Developers can also create their own Morpheus AI skills using deep learning models, leveraging existing IP investments.

Leading hardware, software, and cybersecurity solutions providers are working closely with NVIDIA to optimize and integrate data center security offerings with the NVIDIA Morpheus AI framework. This includes industry leaders ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , Cloudflare, F5, Fortinet, and Guardicore, along with hybrid-cloud platform providers Canonical, Red Hat, and VMware.

Additionally, Morpheus is optimized to run on NVIDIA-Certified Systems from the world’s leading server manufacturers, including Atos, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, H3C, HPE, Inspur, Lenovo, QCT, and Supermicro.