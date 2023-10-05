Cloud-Native Electrical Design Software for Engineers

Cloud adoption is at an all-time high, with more than 90% of organizations using cloudbased technology and services. According to Wipro FullStride, Cloud computing boosts gross margins and profitability – and Enterprises aren’t the only ones capitalizing on cloud. Deloitte reported that small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) that use cloud computing realized 21% more profit and grew 26% faster. It’s no wonder 54% of SMBs spend more than $1.2 million on the cloud, and IDC says SMBs will boost cloud spending by 31% to support adoption.

Download the eBook from Siemens to learn more.



