Cloud service automates IoT device connection/registration via X.509 device certificates

Infineon Technologies AG launched CIRRENT Cloud ID, a service that automates cloud certificate provisioning and IoT device-to-cloud authentication. The easy-to-use service extends the chain of trust and makes tasks easier and more secure from chip-to-cloud while lowering companies’ total cost of ownership. Cloud ID is ideal for cloud-connected product companies in the industrial, consumer, healthcare, medical, and manufacturing industries.

In the past, companies making IoT devices made tradeoffs between IT complexity and security. They could choose complex and expensive solutions involving the installation of hardware security modules (HSM) in their manufacturing lines and requiring secure IT processes, or they could choose simpler solutions that were easier and less expensive to implement but had substantial security flaws. Infineon’s Cloud ID breaks that paradigm by providing cryptographic security with a cloud-based certificate delivery mechanism and simplifying manufacturing processes.

Cloud ID has multiple advantages over traditional approaches. It: Simplifies the manufacturing processes, while maintaining the capability to have individual certificates without complex IT systems and processes; Provides asymmetric key security that leverages Infineon’s trusted security and the strength of the X.509 certificates without the complex infrastructure; Comes with automatic provisioning to the cloud. Users can configure a cloud-to-cloud connection and provisioning with a private cloud, public cloud, or AWS IoT Core; Provides users the ability to monitor, track, and audit registration and provisioning; Lowers total cost of ownership by replacing NRE and operational costs of an HSM;

Cloud ID is quick and easy to set up. A user sets up a free CIRRENT account and configures a cloud-to-cloud connection between the CIRRENT Cloud ID Service and their Product Cloud. A Cloud ID compatible batch of chips, containing X.509 certificates, are delivered to the manufacturing location, where a technician registers them using a smartphone. The X.509 certificates are automatically provisioned to the product cloud. Users can log into the CIRRENT console to download their certificates, audit and track registrations, and provisioning.

Infineon CIRRENT Cloud ID is available now.