Code optimization and debugging for Arm Cortex MCUs

IAR Systems announces full coverage for the RA Arm Cortex microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics Corporation. The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench provides powerful code optimizations and comprehensive debugging features in an easy-to-use integrated development environment with excellent worldwide technical support and training.

Renesas’ RA MCUs deliver a combination of optimized performance, security, connectivity, peripheral IP, and easy-to-use Flexible Software Package (FSP) to address the next generation of embedded solutions. To support the new family, Renesas has built a comprehensive partner ecosystem to deliver an array of software and hardware building blocks that will work out of the box with RA MCUs, making it easy to develop Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint and edge devices for industrial and building automation, metering, healthcare, and home appliance applications.

In addition to highly optimizing build tools, the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm offers extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. Integrated code analysis tools ensure code quality, and for simplified functional safety certification, a pre-certified version of the toolchain is available. In addition, IAR Systems’ integrated in-circuit debugging probes offer further capabilities for seamless and flexible development workflows.

Through its technical training program IAR Academy, IAR Systems enables its customers to boost their skills and maximize their productivity by attending a live training or by accessing courses through the recently launched IAR Academy on-demand portal.

Support for Renesas RA is available using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, from version 8.50. Learn more at IAR Systems’ booth at embedded world 2020, Feb 25-27, in Nuremberg, Germany or at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-arm.