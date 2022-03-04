Coil drivers for wireless charging transmitter circuits handle up to 50 W

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of AOZ32034AQV, a new product in the family of coil drivers for wireless charging transmitter circuits of up to 50W. Packaged in a thermally enhanced QFN 4 x 4 package, the device is designed for wireless charging applications in charging stations, cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumer electronic equipment.

The AOZ32034AQV offers a higher power rating of up to 50W compared to the previous device in this family, the AOZ32033AQI, that was suited for 30W applications. Wireless charging circuits use a full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency. The AOZ32034AQV half-bridge power stage simplifies the implementation of this topology over discrete approaches. A key feature of this product family is the ability to adjust MOSFET gate drive using the slew rate control (SRC) pin. This allows a system designer to optimize the design by making trade-offs between EMI and efficiency. The device can be used for a wide range of input voltages from 4V to 28V.

The AOZ32034AQV is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 24 weeks. The unit price in 1,000pc quantities is $1.0 for AOZ32034AQV.