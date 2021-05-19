Common-mode chokes target power supply applications

Würth Elektronik is expanding its portfolio of common-mode chokes with two new models. The THT-mountable WE-FCLP for common-mode and differential-mode suppression, and the SMT data line and low-voltage common mode choke WE-CMDC. Both are available from stock without a minimum order quantity.

The WE-FCLP has a compact design with a maximum height of 14.5 mm, yet achieves an inductance up to 100 mH. It can suppress common-mode interference up to 85 dB and, thanks to its high leakage inductance, it can be used not only for common-mode suppression but also for differential-mode suppression. WE-FCLP is suitable for applications like mains-powered LED drivers, electronic ballasts, switch-mode power supplies, and mains filters.

WE-CMDC is an AEC-Q200 Grade 1 qualified data line common mode choke. Measuring 11 × 12 × 6 mm, it is also very compact. The choke has a current-carrying capacity up to 8 A and is available with high impedances of 700, 1000, and 1500 ohms. In addition to data and signal lines, applications include low-voltage DC power supplies and DC/DC converters.