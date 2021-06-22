CompactPCI serial processor blades feature Xeon/Core i7 processors

ADLINK Technology Inc. launched the cPCI-A3525 series CompactPCI Serial processor blade in a single-slot (4HP) form factor. The 3U module features the latest 9th generation Intel Xeon/Core i7 processor, formerly known as Coffee Lake Refresh. It supports the newer CompactPCI Serial standard, PICMG CPCI-S.0, for next-generation, mission-critical applications requiring higher performance, such as railway transportation, aerospace and defense, and industrial automation.

The second revision of the Serial standard increases its capability by providing direct rear I/O over the P6 connector to support an optional SSD daughterboard. The cPCI-A3525 offers data throughput options with PCIe interfaces that include two PCIe x8 Gen 3, two PCIe x4 Gen 3, and one PCIe x2 Gen 3. Seven 6 Gb/s SATA interfaces and up to ten USB 2.0/3.0 ports are also available at the rear. Front I/O includes two dual-mode DisplayPorts, two USB 3.0 connectors, two Gigabit Ethernet ports.

The blade hosts a multi-core 9th generation Intel Xeon/Core i7 processor with up to 32 GB DDR4 2666MHz dual-channel SODIMM, and, depending on the specified processor, it supports ECC-type memory. The CM246 chipset with AMI UEFI BIOS and dual 128 Mbit SPI flash memory supports Microsoft Windows 10 and Linux as standard, with other operating systems upon request. In addition, the cPCI-A3525 offers increased robustness with an operating temperature range of 0 to +60°C, maintained support for hot-swapping, and ADLINK’s Smart Embedded Management Agent (SEMA) 4.0 for online system health monitoring.