Coolpad showcases upcoming 5G devices at CES

Global consumer electronics company Coolpad , today announced that it is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to build out its 5G device offerings. With a strong commitment to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G Mobile Platform, Coolpad is building out a research and design team with 5G testing equipment that will power next-generation products.

“Qualcomm Technologies is a clear leader in 5G technology, and we are excited to be working with them as we continue our product innovation,” said Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas. “Coolpad has made a significant investment in the technology needed to deliver affordable 5G mobile and IoT devices to our family-focused customers. We look forward to releasing our newest 5G products in 2020.”

By developing cost-effective 5G offerings, Coolpad will provide entirely new connected experiences that will improve how we communicate – making connections faster, more reliable and more immersive. As a part of this collaboration, Coolpad will utilize the Snapdragon 765 5G Mobile Platform.

This announcement comes as Coolpad shows a sneak peek of its first 5G device at CES . In addition to partnerships with Pixelworks and Smith Micro, this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies shows the continued investment Coolpad is making in the US connected device market and dedication to furthering technology that connects families.

Coolpad also announced that it will be sharing a preview of its future 5G smartphone, Dyno 2 Smartwatch and new feature updates from FamilyLabs at CES 2020.

5G Smartphone

Coolpad has developed a 5G smartphone that will feature:

●Android 10

●48MP+8MP AutoFocus rear-facing cameras

●16MP FF front-facing camera

●4000mAh battery

●Bluetooth 5.0 enhanced with Tempow for multi-device BT connectivity

The oversized 6.53″ FHD+ display will feature Coolpad’s innovative V-notch design and Pixelwork’s HDR screen experience for amazing media viewing. This device will be a part of the Coolpad Legacy family of 5G devices and will be available in Q2 of 2020 on the open market for under $400.