Copolymer resin meets stricter regulatory requirements for 1.5Kv solar systems

SABIC launched a breakthrough polycarbonate (PC)-based copolymer resin, well-suited for photovoltaic (PV) connector bodies, that meets stricter performance and regulatory requirements for emerging 1.5Kv solar systems. The new LNP EXL9334P copolymer resin achieves the highest comparative tracking index (CTI) level (UL PLC0) and IEC as Material Group 1 (IEC MG 1). It also delivers low-temperature ductility, good dimension stability, excellent heat resistance, good durability and weather resistance, and flame retardance. With high performance across all key properties, this specialty resin surpasses competitive materials such as glass-reinforced nylon, polyphenylene ether (PPE), and standard PC. Customers could also benefit from the cost-effective design flexibility and processing efficiency of this injection-molding thermoplastic.

The emergence of 1.5 Kv PV systems is a major industry trend that offers efficiency improvements and potential system cost reduction. However, the transition from 1.0 Kv to 1.5 Kv systems is also leading to more-stringent performance and safety standards for all components. The main requirement is high CTI performance (UL PLC0 and IEC MG 1) to withstand 1,500 system volts without breaking down. Other properties are also critical, including ductility under exposure to very cold outdoor temperatures.

New LNP EXL9334P copolymer resin delivers high performance in all key properties needed for 1.5 Kv components, compared to competitive materials that fall short in certain respects like dimension and impact.

In addition to achieving a high CTI (UL PLC0 and IEC MG 1), the SABIC material provides low-temperature impact down to -40°C, good weather ability (UL 746C f1 listing), and good dimensional stability. This new product also meets the UL94 V0 standard for flame retardance at 1.2mm and delivers long-term heat resistance.

New LNP EXL9334P copolymer resin is globally available.