Crystals and oscillators now AEC-Q qualified

Suntsu Electronics provides AEC-Q200 and AEC-Q100-certified crystals and oscillators to help our customers create what’s next in every field, including the automotive industry. Our production facility is IATF 16949 certified, allowing us to meet the stringent standards and extended temperature range qualifications required for automotive electrical components.
You can rely on us to provide exactly what you need for auto and major electronic manufacturing. Ever-advancing technologies in our cars require frequency clocks with accurate timing solutions and tight frequency stability. The automotive crystals and oscillators our team manufactures meet these tight requirements.
The automotive-grade crystals we manufacture meet the requirements for the AEC-Q200 standard. This means they can provide stable performance over extended temperature ranges of -40~150°C with standard 32.768kHz clocks available, and MHz frequency ranges of 8.000M~54.000M. What’s more, these crystals deliver this premium performance in SMD packages as small as 3.2×2.5m, 2.5×2.0mm, and 2.0×1.6mm.
Suntsu’s automotive-grade oscillators provide reliable oscillation under extreme circumstances, allowing them to be AEC-Q100 compliant. While coming in packages measuring as small as 3.2×2.5m, 2.5×2.0mm, and 2.0×2.1mm, these products still provide tighter frequency stability over extended operating temperatures of -40~125°C.