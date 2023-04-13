Crystals and oscillators now AEC-Q qualified

The automotive-grade crystals we manufacture meet the requirements for the AEC-Q200 standard. This means they can provide stable performance over extended temperature ranges of -40~150°C with standard 32.768kHz clocks available, and MHz frequency ranges of 8.000M~54.000M. What’s more, these crystals deliver this premium performance in SMD packages as small as 3.2×2.5m, 2.5×2.0mm, and 2.0×1.6mm.

Suntsu’s automotive-grade oscillators provide reliable oscillation under extreme circumstances, allowing them to be AEC-Q100 compliant. While coming in packages measuring as small as 3.2×2.5m, 2.5×2.0mm, and 2.0×2.1mm, these products still provide tighter frequency stability over extended operating temperatures of -40~125°C.