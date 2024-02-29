Current transducer boasts large aperture for simplified integration into EV test benches

Danisense will be exhibiting at APEC 2024 at Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California, USA, from 25th to 29th Feb 2024 at booth 834 of its US distribution partner GMW Associates. On display will be several highly precise and reliable current sense transducers from Danisense.

Featuring a very large aperture of 41.2mm, the DN1000ID current transducer enables power cables with large power connectors to be easily fitted to EV test benches, allowing for quick changeovers. The large aperture is an important advantage as test bench operators often face the issue that the power connectors fitted to the power cables are bigger than the diameter of the cable, making it difficult to fit them in the aperture of the current transducer and often requiring additional work to solve this issue. The new device now offers the best compromise between the 1000A nominal current and aperture size by keeping the best measuring performances in accuracy and phase shift.

The DW500UB-2V high precision fluxgate AC/DC current transducer measures up to 750 A and offers excellent accuracy with 10ppm linearity and low offset at 15 ppm. It meets the increased requirements in terms of high frequency coming from the latest power conversion products based on wide bandgap semiconductor technologies such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC); Danisense has revised its winding processes and now achieves an exceptionally wide bandwidth of up to 10MHz. The main target application is power measurement in laboratories for the design optimization of power converters — typically for e-mobility applications.

