Data center SSD includes 176-layer NAND

Micron Technology, Inc. announced it is sampling the world’s first vertically-integrated 176-layer NAND solid-state drive (SSD) for the data center. The Micron 7450 SSD with NVMe delivers quality-of-service (QoS) latency at or below 2 milliseconds (ms),1 a wide capacity range, and the broadest set of form factors available to meet the needs of the most demanding data center workloads.

This new data center SSD includes Micron’s industry-leading NAND, which contains 176 layers of storage cells and proven CMOS-under-the-array technology, to deliver an ultra-efficient design. Integrated with Micron’s own DRAM, internally developed SoC, and associated firmware, this vertically integrated SSD enables the company to rapidly respond to customer needs in the market and support strengthened device security.

The 7450 SSD achieves latency at or below 2 ms for 99.9999% QoS in common, mixed, random workloads1— driving up performance in databases such as Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, RocksDB, Cassandra, and Aerospike, among others. Compared to SATA SSDs, latency is reduced by nearly 50%, and read bandwidth is improved by up to 12 times.2

The 7450 SSD features multiple capacity options to fit myriad data center needs. Its wide capacity range — from 400GB to 15.36TB — includes an industry-leading capacity of 8TB in a compact E1.S form factor. In addition, the industry’s broadest set of form factors for data center SSDs addresses the unique challenges of data center workloads: U.3, M.2, and E1.S form factor options that meet evolving space, power, and thermal needs; The industry’s only PCIe Gen4 U.3 SSD, in both 15mm and 7mm thicknesses, provides flexibility for platforms that require 2.5-inch NVMe drives; The PCIe Gen4 M.2 22x80mm SSD, designed primarily for server boot use, is a compact form factor supporting power loss protection;

Organizations using high encryption standards for data at rest and in motion had an average data breach cost that was 29.4% less last year than a breach occurring at organizations using low or no standard encryption.4 Micron SSDs offer self-encrypting drive functionality and Microsoft eDrive options that help safeguard against data breaches and tailor security to specific data protection requirements. Micron’s Secure Execution Environment (SEE) offers even more data protection by providing dedicated security processing hardware with physical isolation. SEE greatly improves the safety of data at rest by using dedicated memory, secure code, and a security processing engine.

The Micron 7450 SSD also supports Open Compute Project (OCP) deployments for qualified environments.5 OCP specifications have built a thriving ecosystem and created a standardized approach that helps reduce integration complexity and speeds time to market.

The Micron 7450 SSD has been well received by a broad set of customers and is currently being qualified at numerous hyperscalers, data center customers, and major OEMs. It will be available for customers to purchase through distribution in April. Learn more about how the 7450 SSD and 176-layer NAND can transform your data center.