DC-DC converter provides 1300 W of power at 96 percent efficiency

Vicor announced the DCM5614, an isolated, regulated 270V-28V DC-DC converter with an output power rating of 1300W in a 5.6×1.4×0.3 inch VIA package. Providing unmatched power density of 451W/in3 at a weight of just 178g, the DCM5614 supports advanced airborne, shipboard, and UAV systems where power density, weight, and efficiency are critical.

With 96% efficiency, power dissipation is significantly reduced, and the innovative planar and thermally adept VIA package enables multiple cooling strategies for enhanced thermal performance. Modules can also be easily paralleled for increased power or stacked for increased output voltage.