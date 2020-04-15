DC-DC converters target precision high-voltage apps

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced it has expanded its UltraVolt LE Series of high voltage DC-to-DC converters with the introduction of three new models with higher maximum output voltage.

AE’s new 20LE, 25LE and 30LE converters range from 20 to 30 kV DC maximum output voltage. They join the LE Series’ existing line of six converter models that range from 1 to 15 kV DC maximum output voltage. AE’s UltraVolt LE Series offers low ripple and stable performance over temperature for a variety of precision high voltage applications.

Other benefits of AE’s LE Series include better measurement repeatability, resolution and longer-term reliability; enhanced high voltage output performance by minimizing control signal noise and drift; and acceleration of both electrical and mechanical integration tasks.

Features of the new 20LE-30LE series include: