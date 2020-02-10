DesignCon video: Oscilloscopes and DDR5

At DesignCon 2020, Keysight Technologies demonstrated hardware and software products for signal integrity design and test.

Keysight manufactures many oscilloscopes. While most are real-time oscilloscopes, the company also manufactures equivalent-time sampling models used for measurement and analysis of serial data streams. Here, Director Strategic Planning – Internet Infrastructure Brig Asay explains the difference between the two instruments and when to use them.

In the next video, Applications Engineer Graham Riley demonstrated the company’s Pathwave design and simulation software. Here, Riley shows how to use the software of developing DDR5 memory.