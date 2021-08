Dev board handles GaN-based 300-W bridgeless totem pole PFC design

GaN Systems and ON Semiconductor released a new 300W BTP-PFC Bridgeless Totem Pole Power Factor Correction (PFC) evaluation board. The board includes ON Semiconductor’s NCP1680, the industry’s first dedicated critical conduction mode (CrM) bridgeless totem-pole PFC controller, and GaN Systems’ 650V GS66508B GaN transistors. The NCP1680 controller and GS66508B transistors combine to deliver an innovative cost-effective and high-performing solution in a small footprint.

The solution enables power engineers to evaluate GaN and capitalize on its benefits in improving power system performance. GaN Systems’ GS66508B is a 650V, 30A transistor that provides low-loss, high switching frequency, zero reverse recoveries, and very low junction-to-case thermal resistance. The evaluation board allows rapid development of advanced totem pole PFC designs and is ideal in various power supply applications for the data center, telecom, industrial, and consumer industries.

On the controller side, this Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC solution leverages the NCP1680, which offers unique features for operation under light load conditions, digital voltage loop compensation, and near-unity power factor in all operating modes. Altogether, the solution achieves near 99% efficiency, simplifies design, and reduces bill-of-material count and cost.