Development platform handles ultra-low-power Renesas RE MCUs

IAR Systems announces the update of its leading development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. The update includes complete coverage for the ultra-low-power Renesas RE microcontroller (MCU) Family.

The Renesas RE MCU Family is built around an Arm Cortex-M0+ core and is suitable for IoT devices that require low power consumption, such as wearables and sensing applications for homes, buildings, factories, and farms. It is based on Renesas’ proprietary SOTB (Silicon-on-Thin-Buried-Oxide) process technology, which is able to reduce power consumption in both the active and standby states, eliminating the need for battery replacement or recharging.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is a complete C/C++ development toolchain for embedded applications. Developers using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm are able to leverage advanced code optimization techniques and power debugging functionality to make sure the application is fast, efficient, and highly compact. For ensuring code quality, the toolchain offers integrated static and runtime code analysis tools. Delivered with global professional technical support and services, IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm enables efficient development of IoT applications.

Support for Renesas RE is available using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, from version 8.50.6.