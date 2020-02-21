Development platform helps boost security of low-power ARM MCUs

IAR Systems announces immediate support for the new STMicroelectronics’ STM32L5 series in the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm as well as in the integrated security tool C-Trust for simplified security implementation. The company also announced version 1.40 of the security development tool C-Trust, further simplifying the implementation of security features into the development workflow. New device support includes mainstream devices as well as Arm® TrustZone® for Arm Cortex®-M devices from STMicroelectronics and NXP.

The STM32L5 series of MCUs are based on Arm Cortex-M33 with Arm TrustZone® hardware-based security. For maximum security, ST adds the freedom to include or exclude each I/O, peripheral, or area of Flash or SRAM from TrustZone protection, allowing sensitive workloads to be fully isolated. The STM32L5 also supports active tamper detection and secure firmware installation. In addition to this protection, ST has implemented ultra-low power techniques resulting in excellent ULPMark scores, which are key measures of ultra-low power efficiency based on real-world benchmarks developed by EEMBC. Using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, ST has achieved the scores of 370 ULPMark-CoreProfile and 54 ULPMark-PeripheralProfile at 1.8V.

Developers using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm can leverage advanced code optimization techniques and power debugging functionality to make sure the application is fast, efficient and highly compact. In addition, integrated static and runtime code analysis tools ensure code quality. Working as an extension to IAR Embedded Workbench, the security tool C-Trust enables application developers to deliver secure, encrypted code. The tool includes ready-made Security Context Profiles that automatically include all the necessary security and encryption settings for providing the application with a robust protection against intellectual property theft, malware injection, counterfeiting and overproduction. C-Trust supports the core security functions of the device, including Arm TrustZone for Arm Cortex-M.

C-Trust delivers ground-breaking security across the supply chain when coupled with the new Secure Desktop Provisioner by Secure Thingz, also announced today. Additionally, in the fast changing IoT market, there is a wide array of emerging security technologies in semiconductor devices. These technologies range from physical protection mechanisms in next generation devices, through to hardware memory enforcement techniques, plus the ability to design and deploy devices with keys and other secrets securely provisioned.

Support for the STM32L5 family is available using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. Learn more at IAR Systems’ booth at embedded world 2020, Feb 25-27, in Nuremberg, Germany or at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench. More information about C-Trust is available at www.iar.com/ctrust. In addition, the new version will be showcased in IAR Systems’ booth at embedded world 2020, Feb 25-27, in Nuremberg, Germany.

For companies who wants to customize or create their own Security Context Profiles, IAR Systems and its sister company Secure Thingz offer the Security from Inception Suite: a unique set of tools and services for implementing and customizing security in embedded applications, ensuring companies are successful in building the right level of security for their specific needs.