Differential pressure transmitters are quickly configurable, require no calibration

Superior Sensor Technology today announced the HS Series, an advanced family of differential pressure transmitter (DPT) subsystems that offer engineers a flexible, accurate and easily configurable DPT design solution for HVAC and industrial air handling systems. The HS Series is a DPT subsystem which includes the already popular performance features of the HV Series with additional management of factory programmable DIP switches, push buttons and a self-calibrating analog output channel. Standard DPT features of pressure range selection, output voltages ranges, pressure modes, field zeroing, field full scale calibration and response time selection are all supported.

For example, with the easy-to-use configuration application, up to 32 pressure ranges from 0.1 to 60 inH2O (25 to 15k Pa) can be factory assigned for a given DPT in various pressure units. In addition, no additional factory calibration is required after configuration. The HS Series’ easy-to-use configuration software allows design engineers to fully define, develop and implement product features in minutes, while virtually eliminating manufacturing calibration and test.

The HS Series is built on the Company’s NimbleSense architecture, a fully integrated, system-on-a-sensor that combines processing intelligence with signal path integration and proprietary algorithms to create modular building blocks that are easily selectable to support a wide array of features. The company is offering four DPT subsystems that support selectable pressure ranges from 0.1 to 60 inH 2 0 (25 to 15k Pa) while maintaining an industry leading accuracy within 0.05% of each selected range and a TEB of <0.10% FSS and long-term stability of <0.10%.

The HS Series is available in production quantities. The company is also offering a reference platform to simplify product development along with several evaluation kit options. Contact info@superiorsensors.com for more information or to order.