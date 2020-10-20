Digital I2S outputs added to MEMS microphone line

CUI Devices’ Audio Group announced the addition of digital I2S output models to its comprehensive line of MEMS microphones. The bottom port CMM-3526D-261-I2S-TR and top port CMM-4030D-261-I2S-TR are housed in extremely compact, low profile packages measuring 3.50 x 2.65 x 0.98 mm and 4.00 x 3.00 x 1.25 mm, respectively. Thanks to their digital I2S interface, these MEMS microphones eliminate the need for a codec, allowing for the microphones to connect directly to digital signal processors and microcontrollers in an end application. This component savings and simplified integration make these digital I2S MEMS microphones ideal for audio recording and voice capture in space-constrained designs such as smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, wearables, and more.

Both microphones are omnidirectional and feature -26 dB sensitivity ratings, operating frequencies from 100 to 10,000 Hz, and current consumption of 400 microamps (µA). The CMM-3526D-261-I2S-TR further carries a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 64 dBA, while the CMM-4030D-261-I2S-TR offers an SNR of 59 dBA.

As reflow solder compatible components, these digital I2S MEMS microphones afford designers additional flexibility where surface mount assembly is required. Both I2S models are also well suited for array applications used to perform beamforming and noise cancelation functions due to their tight sensitivity tolerances of ±1 dB.

The CMM-3526D-261-I2S-TR and CMM-4030D-261-I2S-TR are available immediately with prices starting at $1.59 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.