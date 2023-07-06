Digital readout IC designed for SWIR and low-current detector technologies

Senseeker Engineering announced the availability of the Neon RD0033, an advanced digital readout integrated circuit (DROIC) with low-noise performance, triple-gain modes, and a 10 μm pitch pixel with a capacitive trans-impedance amplifier (CTIA) front-end circuit.

The Neon DROIC was developed for low-light applications such as short-wave Infrared (SWIR) and low-current detector technologies such as quantum dots-based detectors. It has been designed for use in high-operating temperature conditions.

The Neon RD0033, with 640 x 512 format and a frame rate of 700 fps, has triple-gain modes with programmable well capacities of 22 ke-, 160 ke-, and 1.1 Me-. The chip boasts a very low read noise of 15 electrons at room temperature in high gain. The RD0033 is a global shutter chip with both internal synchronous integration control modes and external asynchronous integration control and can be used for range-gating applications. It contains both on-chip and off-chip correlated double sampling modes that operate in both integrate-then-read and integrate-while-read modes. The RD0033 also features typical Sunseeker product modes such as sample-up-the-ramp, on-chip temperature monitoring, and programmable multiple high-speed windows to observe and track targets at thousands of frames per second.

The Neon RD0033 is in production now and is supported by an electronics kit and a thermoelectric cooler sensor test unit that, together, enables testing and evaluation of Neon-based focal plane arrays.