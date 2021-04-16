DIN-rail power supply buffer module has inhibit function for safe operation

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand DBM20 24V 20A rated DIN rail buffer module. The narrow 49mm width saves space on the DIN rail allowing additional modules and functionality to be fitted. A remote on/off inhibit function avoids the unsafe discharge of stored energy during system maintenance and servicing. The DBM20 provides an extended 250ms hold-up time to power supplies preventing data loss during brief power interruptions or allowing equipment to safely shutdown. Applications include industrial automation, robotics and semiconductor fabrication equipment.

To remove the need for servicing and maintenance of batteries, energy is stored in electrolytic capacitors. Charge and discharge status can be monitored local or remotely via a DC OK relay, LED indicators and photo-coupled signals. To obtain longer buffer times, the DBM20 modules can be connected in parallel. A front panel switch can be used to select either fixed or variable voltage buffer levels. In fixed mode, it will provide power when the input voltage drops to 22.4V, in variable mode when the input decreases by 1V.

Measuring 49 x 123.6 x 115.4mm (W x H x D), the units will operate without derating in ambient temperatures of -25°C to +70°C. The five-year warranty DBM20 has protection against both input overvoltage and overcurrent conditions, has inrush current reduction and internal fusing. Safety certification includes IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1, UL 508 with CE marking to the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives.