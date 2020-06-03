Distribution partnership adds antenna, RF combiner, and RF filter products

Digi-Key Electronics announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a U.S. distribution partnership with Amphenol Procom, providing Digi-Key customers with an extensive offering of antenna, RF combiner, and RF filter products. This partnership further rounds out Digi-Key’s offering of the entire Amphenol product line. This expansion is part of Digi-Key’s Marketplace initiative to broaden the product offering now available for customers, making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

Amphenol Procom is a leading manufacturer of trusted and flexible solutions for wireless mission-critical communications. Their antennas, RF combiners, and RF filters are used globally for fast, secure, and reliable communications in the VHF, UHF, LTE, and other frequency bands.

Amphenol Procom serves a wide range of markets including public safety, aviation, telecom, hazardous environments, IoT, transportation, and industrial. Their product offering consists of base station antennas, mobile radio antennas, portable radio antennas, RF combiners, RF filters, and DAS solutions. They provide solutions that can be trusted no matter how harsh the environment or how complex the solution might be.

For more information about Amphenol Procom and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.