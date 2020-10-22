DLVR pressures sensors now available at Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics has added the manufacturer’s DLVR Series mini digital output pressure sensor to its sensor offering.

The DLVR Series pressure sensors offer a fully customizable, turn-key solution for design engineers looking for a digital pressure sensing device. Product highlights include an I2C or SPI output interface with a 14-bit internal resolution, 3.3 V or 5 V supply voltage, and a one percent total error band. The DLVR Series utilizes All Sensors’ CoBeam2 technology, which permits greater sensitivity while reducing package stress and position sensitivity – ultimately resulting in improved long-term stability.

With the ability to operate at a low supply voltage (3.3 V), the DLVR series renders itself a power-conscious device well-suited for portable applications. The product can easily be integrated into a wide range of process control and measurement systems, allowing direct connection to serial communications channels. In battery-powered systems, the sensor can enter very low power modes between readings to minimize load to the power supply.

These calibrated and compensated sensors provide an accurate, stable output over a wide temperature range. In addition, a protective Parylene coating is available for moisture and harsh media protection. Applications for this device are vast and include portable devices/hand-held equipment, battery-operated devices, medical breathing, medical devices associated with low pressure, remote sensing, environmental controls, HVAC, and industrial controls.