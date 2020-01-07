Linear driver allows more LEDs to be driven from low supply voltage

BCR430UW6 linear LED driver with ultra-low dropout voltage and constant current regulation between 5mA and 100mA. This combination allows more LEDs to be driven from a low supply voltage, making the BCR430UW6 suitable for applications that require multiple LEDs to operate together, such as signage illumination and architectural lighting for commercial and retail installations. Diodes Incorporated announced thelinear LED driver with ultra-low dropout voltage and constant current regulation between 5mA and 100mA. This combination allows more LEDs to be driven from a low supply voltage, making the BCR430UW6 suitable for applications that require multiple LEDs to operate together, such as signage illumination and architectural lighting for commercial and retail installations.

The ultra-low dropout voltage of 115mV and low operating current of just 285μA provides a greater level of system efficiency and scope to drive more LEDs per string reliably. These factors are particularly important in applications where the characteristics of the lighting are essential to the user experience, such as signage and architectural illumination.

The device requires no external power transistors or capacitors, reducing the overall BoM cost and increasing system stability. Long-term reliability is also improved through the robust design, which is tolerant to overvoltage levels resulting from faults in the LEDs or supply transients. Integrated thermal protection limits the output current in the event of high operating temperatures, avoiding operational failure and maximizing the working lifetime of the LEDs.

With an adjustable output current level between 5mA and 100mA, the BCR430UW6 can provide greater flexibility, allowing a single design to be used to drive various LED configurations. The output is highly stable, held at ±5% across temperature variations and supply voltage fluctuations. This stability delivers a uniform output lighting level under all operating conditions.

Other advanced features include PWM-based dimming, an operating voltage range of 5V to 42V, and support for parallel operation to further increase the regulated output current.

The BCR430UW6 is provided in a SOT26 package and priced at $0.10 in 5000 piece quantities.