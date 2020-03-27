Edge computing platform gets SSD integration

Aetina Corporation announced its successful integration with the world’s first out-of-band management SSD solution Innodisk InnoAGE. Aetina Jetson edge computing platform equipped with InnoAGE solid-state hard drives to achieve the goal of remote out-of-band management. It can reduce the massive cost of manually repairing the edge device, and primarily reduce the downtime of the equipment, making the control of the edge device more convenient.

Aetina displayed the integrated live demo of the Jetson platform and InnoAGE last month in Embedded World 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany. The live demo showed the effortless restart and restored when the edge device is crash. Aetina Jetson edge computing platform has the advantages of small-form-factor and low power consumption that suitable for embedded edge devices. To maintain numerous edge devices, in-band management could be limited by the unpredictable issue when it happened. With the result, in-band management could cause more labor costs and last more extended downtime of edge devices. Compared to that, out-band management gets the point from the opposite way. Out-band management benefits with the more efficient repair of crashed devices and the less workforce.

The platform is integrated with Innodisk’s InnoAGE SSD, which could fulfill remote out-of-band management. InnoAGE SSD equipped with an Azure Sphere chip, which can cut a separate space in the solid-state hard disk and install a separate operating system. InnoAGE connected with Azure Cloud and the system of the device can automatically store in the solid-state hard disk. Once the operating system or software of the edge device is crash, the owner can reset or restore the system of edge devices through the management platform on Azure Cloud. Besides, the real-time status of edge devices can also monitor the cloud management platform, which facilitates remote control and management of many edge devices.

Also, to ensure the security of the most concern of out-band management, Azure Sphere provides the world’s premier data security ability. Making the inference results of edge AI computing secure uploading to the cloud database and eliminating any security risks.