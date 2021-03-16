Edge server module for vehicle/mobile systems offers 16 Arm Cortex-A72 cores

MicroSys Electronics announces an expansion to its range of ultra-robust System-on-Modules in the embedded edge server class. Based on the NXP QorIQ Layerscape LX2160A processor, the new miriac MPX‑LX2160A System-on-Module (SoM) is optimized for demanding operating conditions of commercial vehicles and mobile systems. With its 16 Arm Cortex-A72 cores, it provides the technological basis for the significantly greater performance requirements of (AI) edge server applications, autonomous driving, and situational awareness in cobot applications. Offering twice as many cores as its predecessors, the NXP LX2160A is the fastest embedded multi-core processor from NXP on the market today. The module is also optimized for use in functional safety applications.

Typical use cases for the NXP LX2160A processor-based miriac SoM from MicroSys Electronics are primarily found in V2X communications. Examples include edge servers in trains, planes, commercial vehicles, and autonomous mobile systems. Other application areas are industrial data centers in harsh environments – from IIoT networked discrete manufacturing factories with smart collaborative industrial robots to process industries and the energy sector. The range of applications further includes servers for professional mobile broadcasting and critical communications infrastructure, some of which are also mobile. Powerful processor-integrated Ethernet controllers enable high-performance high-end communication in these application areas, with up to 100Gbps Ethernet and integrated 116Gbps Layer 2 Ethernet switching. In addition, the module provides efficient packet offload to process and respond to all received information in parallel: Offering data rates of 100Gbps, the compression/decompression engine is five times faster, while hardware-based encryption has accelerated by 67%. A large choice of PCIe 3.0 interfaces with x8 and x4 lanes allows maximum flexibility with fast data throughput.

The miriac MPX-LX2160A System-on-Module from MicroSys Electronics is equipped with the NXP QorIQ Layerscape LX2160A processor. It offers 16 Arm Cortex-A72 cores, running up to 2.2GHz with a TDP of just 35W. In terms of memory, it provides 64GB of soldered DDR4 RAM with optional ECC support; two SODIMM sockets support another 64GB; and up to 256GByte data storage can be connected via the fast, low latency eMMC 5.1 HS400 interface. Additional external hard disks can be connected via 4x SATA. Thanks to the integrated clock sequencer, the 24 SerDes lanes of the LX2160A can be configured as PCIe Gen3 x8 and x4 lanes as well as 100GbE/40GbE/25GbE/10GbE ports including 114‑Gbit/s‑L2‑16 port Ethernet switch. Further peripherals can be connected via 2x USB 3.0, CAN FD as well as SPI and I2C. This makes the MPX-LX2160A module ideal for compute-intensive and massively networked applications that require many high-speed I/Os – including optional AI support through the connection of a GPGPU where necessary. Overall processing performance is further supported by a 50Gbit/s security engine and a 100Gbit/s compression/decompression engine.

The new miriac SoM from MicroSys Electronics provides all features of the NXP LX2160A processor via its rugged SEARRAY connectors. Like all the other SoM components, they are qualified for use in the extended temperature range from -40°C to + 85°C. The SoM management engine offers additional reliability, supporting custom programming of all relevant processor and module parameters such as clock rate, power sequencing, and fan control, as well as extensive monitoring functions for reliable system operation. A comprehensive board support package including bootloader configuration and all required Linux drivers rounds off the feature set.

The new miriac MPX-LX2160A SoM from MicroSys Electronics is available as an application-ready off-the-shelf component, or alternatively as a development kit with the carrier board, cable set, and cooling solution.